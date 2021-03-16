GENESEE -- A 66-year-old Genesee man died in a crash this morning when his pickup crashed on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee, according to the Idaho State Police.
Stevan S. Odenborg, mayor of Genesee, was traveling north in a red 2014 Ford F150 at about 10:30 a.m. when the pickup crossed the center median, went through the southbound lanes and out into a field, according to an ISP news release.
Odenborg was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.
