Friday
Cherry Sisters Revival: 7-9 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Friday at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, in Uniontown. Celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend with The Cherry Sisters. Tickets are $15 and available at the door only. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. For more information, visit artisanbarn.org.
Live music at Bucer’s: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse & Pub, 201 S. Main St., Jon & Rand Band. Live music with everyone’s favorite vintage songs.
Saturday
Kitten Shower: 1-5 p.m. Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, in Pullman. An afternoon of games, snacks and cats for the whole family. Entry fee is a suggested donation of $5 or something off the donation list. For more information, visit the Whitman County Humane Society Facebook page.
Potlatch Distinguished Young Women: 6 p.m. Potlatch High School Gym, 130 Sixth St., in Potlatch. Three students will be competing. The theme is “Do Life Big” and admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade.
Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., in Palouse. Masks required. Musicians can sign up from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, refreshments will be provided by the Palouse Caboose.
Sunday
Potlatch Knights of Columbus Breakfast Feed: 7-11 a.m. Potlatch Elementary School Cafeteria, 510 Elm St., in Potlatch. Tickets are $9 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and children 5 and younger get in free. All-you-can-eat sausage, pancakes and eggs.
Potlatch Gun Show: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St. Tickets are $6.
Tuesday
How It’s Going, How It Started: 7-8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. Join California State University — Bakersfield Assistant Professor Sean Wempe to discuss how pandemics have exacerbated existing inequalities in society. For more information visit latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
Foley Institute Speaker Series: 4 p.m. Bryan Hall Auditorium at WSU or via the institute YouTube channel. The Foley Institute has invited Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis to discuss democracy at home and abroad. For more information visit foley.wsu.edu.
Wednesday
Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, The Moscow Chamber of Commerce will discuss transportation with guest speaker Tony Bean. Bean is the executive director of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.