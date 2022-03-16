Today
College Exploration Course: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 4132 E. Third St., Moscow. Students on the Palouse can attend this Palouse Pathways event to identify schools that fit their interests and goals. For more information, visit palousepathways.org/events/collegemhs.
Thursday
“Images of Rail: Camas Prairie Railroad”: 7 p.m. Thursday at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join authors of “Images of Rail: Camas Prairie Railroad” Robert Perret and Amy Thompson as they discuss their book and the history of the railroad. The event is free and open to the public.
Moscow Artwalk: 4-8 p.m. downtown Moscow. Visit any of the six participating locations for a variety of food, art and music. Participants are encouraged to follow COVID-19 guidelines at the host locations. For a complete list of participating locations, visit bit.ly/3Ig5dwK.
St. Patrick’s Day at Bucer’s: 7-9 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse & Pub, 201 S. Main St., in Moscow. Live Irish music from Dan Maher, grilled reuben sandwich on homemade rye bread, Guinness Chocolate cake and an extended happy hour until 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Cherry Sister Revival: 7-9 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Friday at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. Celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend with The Cherry Sisters. Tickets are $15 and available at the door only. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. For more information, visit artisanbarn.org.
Live music at Bucer’s: 7:30- 10:30 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse & Pub, 201 S. Main St., Jon & Rand Band. Live music with everyone’s favorite vintage songs.
Saturday
Potlatch Distinguished Young Women: 6 p.m. Potlatch High School Gym, 130 Sixth St., in Potlatch. Three students are competing in the competition. The theme is “Do Life Big” and admission is $10 for general public and $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade.
Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., in Palouse. Masks required. Musicians can sign up from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, refreshments will be provided by the Palouse Caboose.
Sunday
Potlatch Knights of Columbus Breakfast Feed: 7-11 a.m. Potlatch Elementary School Cafeteria, 510 Elm St., in Potlatch. Tickets are $9 for adults, $3 for children ages six to 12 and children 5 and younger get in free. All you can eat sausage, pancakes and eggs.
Potlatch Gun Show: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St. Tickets are $6.