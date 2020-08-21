Gladys Victoria (Tory) Kerns died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Gladys was born March 7, 1926, at High Prairie, Alberta, Canada, the fifth child born to Orrin Stanley Keay and Gladys Steele Bliss Keay. She attended school at High Prairie, graduating in 1943. She attended Garbutt Business College in Lethbridge, Alberta, then worked at Motor Car Supply Co.
She married James Clark Kerns at Lethbridge on March 31, 1945. They lived at Acme, Alberta, for five years. In September 1950, they immigrated to the United States, living at Garfield, Pullman and Spokane. In September 1952, they moved to the Luther and Lillie Kerns farm near Potlatch, Latah County, Idaho, James’ birthplace.
Gladys worked at the University of Idaho from 1962-63 and later at Washington State University, Department of Agronomy and Soils, from 1964 to 1988, when she retired. She operated the Rolling Hills Bed and Breakfast out of their home from 1991 to 1997.
Her mother passed away in 1947 and her father in 1966. Her only brother, Charles, was killed in World War II in June 1943. She had three sisters, Anne Pallister, Donne Bliss and Elizabeth Tompkins. She was preceded in death by her husband and sons Ralph Charles Kerns and James Luther Kerns.
Survivors include Robert Orrin Kerns, of Potlatch; Gladys Vay Kerns, of Arvada, Colo.; David Leslie Kerns, of Idaho Falls; Richard Thomas Kerns, of Lewiston; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to the Potlatch High School Scholarship Fund or to the charity of one’s choice.
