Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s K-12 education task force, “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future,” will meet Tuesday on the University of Idaho campus.
The task force will discuss recommendations from various subcommittees addressing school operations, issues facing rural and underserved schools, the teacher pipeline and the K-12 budget.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Vandal Ballroom at the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield and Boise businessman Bill Gilbert, who co-chair the group, will be available at 8 a.m. in the ballroom to hear public comment and answer questions regarding the work of the task force.
A full agenda of the meeting is available on the SBOE’s website at this shortened URL: http://bit.ly/2n3pwds