The University of Idaho Women’s Center received the continuation of a $299,944 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to fund its Campus Violence Prevention Project.
The grant will fund ongoing efforts to develop and implement culturally relevant and community responsive prevention education programming as well as victim services at the university, according to a press release from the UI today. The project has an outreach emphasis to underrepresented students, with increased focus on stalking prevention and developing accessibility to programs and services for students with disabilities.
UI’s Violence Prevention Programs Office was awarded the grant during 2002-04, 2004-06 and 2006-09. The Women’s Center applied for and received the grant in 2016-20.
“At a time of increasingly limited resources for student support services, this funding is critical to maintain and expand the innovative prevention education programming and victim advocacy services developed within the last grant cycle,” Lysa Salsbury, grant principal investigator and UI Women’s Center director, was quoted in the release. “We are committed to improving our campus education and response to the crime of stalking, which often co-occurs with sexual assault and dating violence. Most stalking incidents – over 83 percent – are not reported to law enforcement.”
Among the goals of the project is the adaptation of existing campus violence prevention programs to promote and ensure inclusion of students with disabilities.
“We’re excited to work more closely with our Center for Disability Access and Resources, and with national leaders in violence prevention for diverse populations,” Salsbury said. “Our goal is to enhance and add to existing educational programming and services to break down some of the barriers and taboos that exist for students in reporting and seeking support resources.”
The project will also provide staff, faculty and first responders with further training on awareness of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking as well as cultural humility workshops and sensitivity training.
Developing and implementing the project is a three-year effort, with a goal of having programs and services fully operational by October 2023.