The University of Idaho’s in-house COVID-19 lab has cleared its final regulatory hurdles and is ready to begin testing samples.
University officials have said previously the school is committed to testing every student before allowing them to attend face-to-face classes or live in residence halls. Samples taken from tests conducted before the UI’s lab came online were sent to private labs for processing through Gritman Medical Center.
With the new lab up and running, UI officials say a turnaround time that previously took days will be shortened to 48 hours at most.
“To not be reliant on the variable turnaround times of private labs and to have a more fiscally efficient way to do ongoing testing throughout the academic year, we decided early on to set up our own lab,” UI President Scott Green wrote in a letter sent to faculty and staff.
Green indicated the school has received 3,694 results and about 1,000 more are still being processed through private labs. So far 34 positive cases have been identified, which means the rate of infection among those UI faculty, students and staff who have been tested is about 0.97 percent. University officials said Gritman shares test results concurrently with the UI and Idaho Public Health, so any numbers that appear in UI reports have likely already been factored into regional rates.
According to the letter, most of the employees and students who tested positive live off campus and are isolating in their homes. Five students who live on campus tested positive as well. They have been relocated to an isolation space in the defunct dormitory Targhee Hall, which has been renovated to serve as an isolation space.
In the letter, Green said instructors will be provided with a daily report of students who have not been cleared to be in the classroom. He said this does not mean they have tested positive, but likely means they have not received their results yet. Students will work remotely until they have been cleared, he said.