Gritman Medical Center in Moscow will administer its 10,000 COVID-19 vaccination dose today, marking a milestone in the fight against the pandemic in this region, according to the hospital.
The event will not be open to the general public, to protect the privacy of patients scheduled for vaccinations, according to a news release from the hospital.
A ceremony for the media to commemorate the event, however, will begin at 8 a.m. at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center at 1000 Paradise Creek St. The event will feature brief comments and recognition from senior hospital and university leaders, and will include the administration of the ceremonial 10,000th dose to a member of the Idaho National Guard who has been serving at the vaccine clinic.
Gritman began dispensing vaccines on Dec. 18 after they were first made available through public health authorities. According to the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, 13,782 individuals in Latah County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.