Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has established a community hotline to answer questions about the new coronavirus. The phone number is (208) 883-4109.
The Gritman COVID-19 Hotline can help answer basic questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, home treatment and testing guidelines, according to press release delivered this morning from the hospital.
High call volumes may be experienced and hospital officials as callers to be patient if a call cannot be answered immediately. Callers can leave a message and a Gritman team member will return the call, according to the release.
Community members can also call Public Health—Idaho North Central District at (866) 736-6632. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.
Update on testing for COVID-19
Gritman also indicated in its release COVID-19 test kits are in limited supply nationwide. The hospital does have some test kits, but patients must meet specific criteria to be tested.
"Not everyone needs to be tested," the release stated. "Your doctor will assess your symptoms and other risk factors on a case-by-case basis and work in coordination with public health officials to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19."
According to the release, if a doctor determines that testing for COVID-19 is recommended, a sample can be collected and transferred for laboratory testing.