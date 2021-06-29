Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is adjusting its hours for COVID-19 testing at the hospital’s drive-through testing site in accordance with demand for testing in the community.
Effective Thursday, hours for the testing site will be 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Testing will no longer be available on weekends or holidays.
The drive-through testing site is located just across from the hospital on the southwest side of Jackson Street in downtown Moscow. Patients must have a physician’s order prior to testing.
Gritman is making the change based on reduced demand for COVID-19 testing and to better support other areas of the hospital. Public Health Idaho North Central District also recently moved Latah County to the “Green,” or "Minimal Risk," category.
Additional information on how to get tested for COVID-19 is available at gritman.org/coronavirus.