Gritman Medical Center in Moscow will have a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 6 at 623 S Main Street.
Online preregistration is required. Walk-in appointments and phone appointments will not be accepted. Families can register at phreesia.me/COVID19-PediatricVaccinationClinic and at gritman.org/vaccine.
Family medicine/OB physician Dr. Bryn Parker and pediatrician Dr. Summer Day are among providers taking part in the clinic. Both had similar vaccine clinics for children 12-17 earlier this year and are encouraging parents to register their children to receive the vaccine.
Instructions regarding second doses will be given at the time of the first appointment. Masks and social distancing are required for entry into the clinic.
The pediatric vaccine clinic is being scheduled in anticipation of final government approval and availability of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines. The clinic may be rescheduled because of delays in regulatory approval or dose availability.