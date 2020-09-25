Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced this morning that the positivity rate of its COVID-19 testing the past seven days has been 9.7 percent, and three patients with positive tests have been admitted to the hospital for inpatient care.
The hospital's 14-day positivity rate is reported as 6.92 percent, indicating a sharp rise in the past seven days.
The three hospitalizations are the first reported by the hospital. The number is cumulative, and not necessarily reflective of the number currently hospitalized.
According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the national positivity rate decreased from 5.1 percent to 4.8 percent for the week ending Sept. 19.
The hospital plans to release testing data weekly moving forward, according to a press release.
Here's the date from the from today's release:
— Total COVID-19 test samples with results: 15,157
— 7-day positivity rate: 9.7 percent
— 14-day positivity rate: 6.92 percent
— Total patients admitted to the hospital for inpatient care who tested positive for COVID-19: 3
The number of test samples with results reflects the total cumulative count of all COVID-19 test samples with results by Gritman Medical Center, Gritman | Moscow Family Medicine and the University of Idaho testing site operated in partnership with Gritman Medical Center.