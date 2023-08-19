Halal meat store helps foster community through food in Pullman

PNW Halal Meats, LLC, store owner, Shamsa Njagiin co-owns the Pullman store with her husband, Ali Ali.

 Tracy Simmons

Sandwiched between a laundromat and an appliance shop, is the only halal store on the Palouse.

“Hello brother!” Shamsa Njagi calls out as customers come in one after another, often picking up one item at a time. Ginger paste, Sona Masoori Rice or paneer are some of the most popular.

Prior to June, PNW Halal Meats LLC had been hidden away on the northeast side of Pullman, close to the Washington State University campus. The store was cramped with a confined parking lot, easy to miss if one wasn’t looking for it.

