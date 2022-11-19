Heavy lifting at Pullman Depot

The Pullman Depot Heritage Center is nearing completion of a comprehensive masonry restoration project. In this photo, submitted by Kathleen Ryan,, crew members from Pioneer Waterproofing replace compromised century-old foundation blocks with new sandstone from Cleveland Quarries in Vermillion, Ohio. The 1916 Northern Pacific Railway Depot is located at 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Tags
Recommended for you
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Coroner: Autopsies confirm cause of death for UI students was stabbing. 'It would have had to been a large knife'
- UPDATE AT 5:21 P.M.: Four people found dead in Moscow
- Four people found dead in Moscow near UI campus
- ‘Senseless acts of violence’
- UPDATED AT 2:34 P.M.: Moscow mayor says details of four deaths are being held back to preserve 'integrity of the investigation'
- UPDATE AT 5:49 P.M.: Moscow police provide update; surviving roommates, man at food truck ruled out as suspects
- Questions still surround alleged murders in Moscow
- Four UI students died in 'senseless acts of violence'
- Answers still sought in Moscow deaths
- Slain students leave behind bright memories, big goals