Heavy rain, thunderstorms, possible flooding expected in region this afternoon and evening

Heavy rainfall and possible flooding could occur tonight in this region, according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to move through the area this afternoon and evening. Hazards include damaging wind, possibly large hail and localized flooding under the heavier thunderstorms.
A weather alert has been issued for Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, along with Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties.
Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks and streams. Residents are advised to use caution when traveling and prepare for possible flooding.