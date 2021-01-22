Nine area high school students have been recognized as candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Local students recognized among the 4,500 candidates are: Garfield-Palouse High School — Christian Burt; Logos School — Ronen Wyrick; Moscow High School — Zaiden Espe, Samantha Hammes, Jaston McClure, Isaac Pimentel; Potlatch High School — Lily Veith; Pullman High School — Jay Sahaym, On Sahaym.
The candidates were selected from the nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school in 2021. The students were selected on the basis of academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities, according to a news release from the program, established in 1964.
Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class. If circumstances permit the students are invited to Washington, DC in June to be recognized. A distinguished panel of educators will review the 4,500 submissions and select approximately 600
semifinalists in early April. Finalists will be announced in May.