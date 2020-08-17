The National Weather Service in Spokane is warning residents of the Palouse of a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures in Moscow, Pullman and the surrounding region could near 100 degrees today and are expected to remain in the upper 90s through Tuesday.
The high temperatures and high humidity increases the the likelihood of heat illness.
Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance. When possible, strenuous activities should be limited to early morning or evening.