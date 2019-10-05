I am not making a judgment about the guilt or innocence of anyone. This column is using media coverage of a recent event to illustrate my point.
Except for approximately 12 residents who served during a recent jury trial, the chances that most of us in the public sphere know all the facts of the case is about zero. We know information that was available in documents prepared by the state. We know what the local and regional media reported. Some of us also heard rumors through the grapevine, for what that’s worth.
Although there is information available to the public, we don’t know everything. There was a six- or seven-day trial where the jury was provided information from witnesses, experts, and evidence. When it was all said and done, there were five of 12 jurors who were not convinced “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the accused was guilty. So there is a hung jury and a mistrial is declared.
What I found interesting was all of the individuals, not on the jury, who made their pronouncement of guilt without the facts. The scary part is these people also vote on issues without knowing all the facts. There is a reason we are not a direct democracy.
People are allowing their emotions to dictate a response rather than logic. The facts are logical and need logic for interpretation. Emotion allows us to make decisions without facts. I don’t want the courts to be run on emotions. They must be based on facts.
Right after the mistrial was declared, there were a lot of angry reactions towards the jurors. People were shocked and asked how could the jury not agree on guilt? Again, jurors had more than a week of information provided. Stop for a minute and consider whether or not it’s possible that there was “reasonable doubt” in the mind of jurors.
I say, shame on those who were hating on the jurors. They did what was asked of them. Our system says that the state must prove the elements of the crime. Sometimes we don’t like the answer but we have to respect the system that provided the answer.
More recently, the Associated Students of Washington State University issued a statement urging the prosecutor to retry the case. The statement says they want justice served. They were “deeply disappointed” about the judge declaring a mistrial. I am not sure what ASWSU expected the judge to do when the jury split nearly 50/50.
While the ASWSU statement speaks of justice they have declared the accused as being guilty. They, just like many others in the community, are basing their conclusion on emotions along with a small subset of information available.
I am thankful our founders realized our court system was needed to protect people from the government. Could you imagine what it would be like if the accused had to prove innocence rather than the state proving guilt? Could you imagine what it would be like if a simple accusation by the state meant you were guilty?
One side thought. In our world, hearing the words “DNA evidence” seems to automatically mean guilty. Lots of those who wanted a guilty verdict refer to the media reports of the presence of DNA evidence. I think a lot of people missed the additional information that was presented in court about the DNA evidence. I heard a brief mention of it on the news. If you think the accused is guilty because of the DNA evidence then do some research about the specific facts to better understand what the DNA evidence indicates.
Again, I am not saying the accused is guilty or innocent. I am trying to point out that people too often allow themselves to make major decisions based on emotions rather than facts. In this situation people have directed anger towards the jurors and the judge for doing what our judicial system is meant to do.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.