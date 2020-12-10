Washington State’s vague hopes for a rescheduled Apple Cup next week grew more vague Wednesday when the University of Washington announced it had suspended all football activities because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Huskies’ game at Oregon this week has yet to be canceled. If it does go by the wayside because of low roster numbers, it appears Washington will be declared Pac-12 North champion and the Apple Cup has no chance of happening next week.
At the moment, the Huskies (3-1) are set to play Oregon (3-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Eugene, Ore.
The Huskies’ virus outbreak began last week, as they were missing receivers Puka Nacu and Terrell Bynum and others for their loss at home to Stanford. The team has drawn additional positive tests this week, the school said.
There had been no official plan to reschedule the Apple Cup anyway, but fans in the state are hoping the Pac-12 will pair Washington and WSU on Dec. 18 or 19 if the Huskies bow to Oregon and therefore won’t qualify for the league championship game that weekend.
As it stands, the conference intends to schedule five also-ran games involving the 10 teams that don’t make the title contest.
The Cougars, who have overcome their own virus outbreak, are familiar with the uncertainty UW is facing.
“I feel for them,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said during a virtual post-practice news conference Wednesday. “A lot of confusion in young people’s minds. It’s really hard. Just got to stay close to your players, as far as how they’re doing mentally, making sure the lines of communication are open.
“You kind of have to take football and push it aside a little bit: ‘How are we feeling about this? There isn’t much that we can do. We’ve got to stay positive and be grateful for the opportunity we do have when we do get to play again.’ ”
As for the Apple Cup, “I’m not willing to throw in the towel just yet,” he said. “It’s 2020. You don’t know what could happen.”
