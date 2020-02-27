Pullman Civic Theatre will have its first 24-Hour Theater Festival, “Carpe Diem,” with auditions 5-6 p.m. Friday at the theater at 1220 NW Nye St., in Pullman.
Festival participants will cast, write, rehearse and perform 10-minute plays within 24 hours. Everyone who auditions will be cast.
Directors, writers and cast will be grouped and plays written on Friday. Rehearsals will begin early Saturday.
A free, public performance of the plays will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the theater.
Additional information is available online at pullmancivictheatre.org.
Those interested in writing or directing can email costume_director@pullmancivictheatre.org or artistic_director@pullmancivictheatre.org.