With low humidity and temperatures expected to soar through the upper 90s, the Idaho Department of Lands said today is a critical day for the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires burning in Latah and Clearwater counties.
A chance of rainfall and possible thunderstorms starting Sunday lasting through Monday evening may bring some relief to fire suppression efforts.
The Sand Mountain fire burning near Harvard was active along its uncontrolled southern edge Thursday and has grown to about 1,600 acres, and has reached 58 percent containment, according to an IDL report this morning. Today will be another active day, the report said.
While some area closures have been lifted, like those affecting campgrounds, IDL stressed road and trail closures remain in effect.
Fire crews at the Johnson Creek fire near Elk Creek continue to improve lines along the fire’s southwestern edge, while it continues to creep into the Shite Creek drainage area. The fire has been about 52 percent contained and has consumed 1,264 acres, the report said.
The two are the only active fires in the Leland Complex of fires which has consumed more than 3,400 acres and remains about 67 percent contained.
Smokey skies and triple-digit highs are expected to persist through Saturday. Air quality remains in the moderate to unhealthy range for much of northern Idaho, according to airnow.gov.