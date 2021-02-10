COLLEGE ROUNDUP
Idaho’s football team was ranked No. 24 in the Athlon Sports preseason Football Championship Subdivision Top 25 poll, it was announced Tuesday.
The Vandals, who finished the 2019 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Big Sky, was one of three teams in the conference ranked in the poll. Weber State was No. 2 and Eastern Washington No. 12. UC Davis finished just outside the top 25.
Idaho opens the season with two games at the Kibbie Dome — Feb. 27 against Eastern Washington, then March 6 against UC Davis.
The top 10 teams in the poll, in order, are:
1. North Dakota State.
2. Weber State.
3. Northern Iowa.
4. James Madison.
5. South Dakota State.
6. Kennesaw State.
7. Villanova.
8. Nicholls.
9. Illinois State.
10. Sam Houston.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Leger-Walker earns player of the week honors
Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker was named freshman of the week by the Pac-12, it was announced this week.
Leger-Walker, a guard, earned the honor for the sixth time this season. The New Zealand native averaged 26 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in games against UCLA and USC. She scored 28 points in Friday’s 67-63 win over the then-fifth-ranked Bruins.
Leger-Walker is just the fifth player in Pac-12 history to earn freshman of the week honors six or more times.
WSU hits the road this week, taking on No. 10 Arizona on Friday and then playing Arizona State Sunday morning.