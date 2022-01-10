BOISE -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little is proposing historic investments in public schools and transportation infrastructure in fiscal 2023, as well as the largest tax cut in state history.
Little is outlining is budget and policy priorities in his 2022 State of the State Address, which is currently being streamed live online, at idahoptv.org/watch/streaming/.
“My friends, I stand before you today with great optimism and excitement about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity before us,” he said. “Idaho's economy is stronger than ever before. We're one of only four states with more jobs today than before the pandemic … (and) we have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.”
In his State of the State Address, Little reiterated his goal to have Idaho be a place “where we all have the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay, and (where) the ones who have left choose to return.”
He said his Leading Idaho plan will help accomplish that by making strategic investments in education, transportation and infrastructure, and by returning a portion of the state's record budget surplus to taxpayers in the form of tax cuts.
Among other budget recommendations, Little is proposing a record $300 million, 11 percent increase in general fund support for K-12 education. That includes a $104 million, 10 percent pay increase for teachers and 5 percent increase for classified staff.
At the same time, the governor is proposing $600 million in one-time and ongoing tax relief. That includes a one-time tax rebate worth $350 million, as well as $251 million ongoing to reduce the state's top income tax bracket from 6.5% to 6%.
“My budget pays off state building debt, saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in interest payments,” Little said. “My budget also puts us on a path to pay off all known deferred maintenance needs … over the next 10 years. And my budget bolsters our rainy-day (savings) to record levels, putting more than $1 billion in the bank to guard against future downturns.”
For more on this story, including reactions from local lawmakers, see Tuesday's Lewiston Tribune.