BOISE — The longest legislative session in Idaho history came to a long-delayed end today, after Senate leaders spiked all seven bills that passed the House on Tuesday.
At 311 days, the 2021 session lasted nearly three times longer than any previous session since statehood.
Much of that tally, however, stemmed from the House's unprecedented decision to recess in May, rather than adjourn for the year. That added nearly 200 days to the total length of the session.
Lawmakers took that step to preserve their right to call themselves back into session, so they could address issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The House and Senate, though, had differing views on how to accomplish that. Although the House held hearings on more than a dozen bills, the Senate preferred to wanted to take more time and “get it right.”
Both chambers officially adjourned for the year around 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
The 2022 session convenes in 54 days, on Jan. 10.
