BOISE -- Idaho's biggest property tax relief bill in the past 15 years will not advance this Legislative session, as sponsors seek more time to educate the public about its benefits.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said it's taking time for legislators and the general public to learn about House Bill 741.
Rather than risk a failed vote this session, he said, he wants to give people time to study the measure over the summer, with the intention of bringing it back next year.
“This is a good bill,” he said. “Once people have a chance to sit down and go through the numbers, they recognize that.”
The legislation would have increased the state sales tax from 6% to 7.85%.
The additional revenue would be used to eliminate all local property taxes on primary residences, except for voter-approved bond and school levies. That would have cut taxes on homes by about 65% statewide, on average.
The grocery tax credit also would have been increased from $100 to $175, offsetting the impact the higher sales tax had on food purchases.
