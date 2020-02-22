Idaho Public Television is promoting its 26th annual PBS Kids Writers Contest.
The contest is open to children in kindergarten through third grade residing within Idaho PTV’s over-the-air service area, which includes the Palouse.
Participants must write and illustrate their own imaginative story and submit it by March 21 to Idaho Public Television, 1455 N. Orchard St., Boise, for a chance to win prizes and have their work published online.
Entry forms, rules and tips are available at idahoptv.org/kids/writers. Winners will be announced May 1. Winning books will be uploaded in full color onto the IdahoPTV website.