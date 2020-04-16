The Idaho State Board of Education today unanimously approved minimum criteria K-12 schools in the state must meet if they plan to reopen before the end of the 2020 school year.
In a meeting on April 6, the board voted to extend statewide school closures through the end of the school year but said it would issue guidelines for schools to meet if they wish to open early.
The board approved the criteria, developed with input from state and local health officials, in a remote meeting this morning.
The first of these criteria says statewide and local stay at home orders and social-distancing restrictions, put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, must be lifted before a district or charter school may reopen. On Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little extended Idaho’s stay-at-home order through April 30, meaning schools will not be able to reopen until at least May.
The guidelines also say that schools can only reopen 14 days after the state’s infection rate has peaked. In areas that have shown community spread, health officials will have to identify a local infection curve and schools will only be allowed to reopen 14 days after local infections have peaked.
If an area has not shown community spread by the time state and local restrictions are lifted, the criteria state school districts and charter schools in the area may have the 14-day requirement waived so long as they receive approval from local health authorities.
All plans to reopen schools will be subject to approval both by local public health authorities and boards of trustees after they have verified minimum protocols for disinfection and avoiding infection have been established.
Required minimum protocols that must be in place include:
- Cleaning and disinfection protocols
- Plans for vulnerable staff and students with emphasis on people over 60 and those with health conditions that raise their vulnerability to the disease
- Plans for staff duties which normally require close contact
- Absenteeism strategies for those staff or students who do not feel comfortable attending school or work and for those who are showing symptoms of coronavirus infection
- A communication plan for informing parents and staff on school response protocols and policies for managing the effects of the coronavirus
- A communications point of contact for effective collaboration with local health officials
- Reopening plans have been reviewed in consultation with local health officials
According to board documents, these criteria may be subject to change as the SBOE continues to adapt to circumstances surrounding the pandemic. Additional criteria will be developed for the 2020-2021 school year in a future meeting.