University of Idaho students and employees will have an opportunity to speak with the State Board of Education about topics of interest during a community forum on campus Wednesday.
The meeting marks the first time the State Board has convened in Moscow since April 2019.
At the event, which will be streamed live on UI’s website, the State Board will consider increasing student fees for higher education and temporarily changing the way funding for public schools is calculated.
Earlier this year, the state’s four-year institutions pledged not to raise tuition for undergraduate residents for the third consecutive year. However, the colleges and universities are now requesting increases to mandatory consolidated fees.
The fee categories include student enrollment, engagement and success; institutional operations, services and support; student health and wellness; and student government.
The State Board previously voted to allow students to opt out of fees supporting certain campus activities, clubs and organizations.
On Thursday, the State Board will also consider implementing a temporary rule to use enrollment, instead of attendance, to calculate funding for public schools. If approved, the rule would expire after the state Legislature adjourns its 2023 session.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Bruce M. Pitman Center and will resume Thursday morning at 8 a.m. in the same location.
The community forum today will start around 9:15 a.m., according to Mike Keckler, chief communications and legislative affairs officer for the State Board. To ensure everyone gets a chance to speak, remarks are limited to three minutes or less.
