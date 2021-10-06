The City of Pullman Maintenance Division is performing additional street sweeping downtown to address fallen leaves starting today.
Additional street sweeping will occur between 4 -7 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday. Business owners are encouraged to sweep leaves and other small natural debris into the parking strip as long as there is no rain in the forecast.
People are asked to park in off-street parking areas during the scheduled sweeping times.
In addition, a portion of SW Blaine Street will be closed for sewerline replacement work today. Traffic detour and sidewalk closures will be in place. The closure is expected to last into the evening.
Also, traffic control personnel will be in the area of North Street and Turner Drive, as Ziply Fiber performs utility work.
Also, a traffic lane diversion and metered traffic will be present throughout the day at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Turner, to accommodate utility work by Ziply Fiber. The bus stop will remain open and accessible.