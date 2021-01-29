Inland Cellular users may be experiencing issues with incoming and outgoing calls, but technicians identified the problem and are working to repair the hardware issue, according to a post at 12:50 p.m. today on the cell service provider’s website.
The post said 911 calling services should be affected only in areas where Inland Cellular is the sole carrier providing coverage.
Texting and data services are fully functional, including text to 911 services where they are available, the post said. Communications through apps that utilize data services are also functional. Mobile apps, such as WhatsApp, Messenger and Snapchat, will continue to allow communications.