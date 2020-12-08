Inslee extends COVID-19 restrictions to Jan. 4

OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced today that he is extending current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings through Jan. 4 due to a continued spike in new coronavirus cases that is straining the state's hospital system.
The current set of restrictions that took effect last month — including limiting restaurants and bars to to-go service and outdoor dining — were set to expire Dec. 14 but will now be extended an additional three weeks.
"What we do now literally will be a matter of life and death for many of our citizens," Inslee said.
Inslee said that while the impending arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine to the state is a reason to have hope, "at the moment, we have to face reality, and the reality is that we are suffering a very dire situation with the pandemic."
Inslee also announced spending $50 million in federal funds for additional grants for businesses, on top of the $135 million in grants, loans and other assistance he announced two weeks ago to help businesses and workers impacted by the restrictions.
"We know this will not eliminate all of the economic people are suffering," he said, and said that the state is continuing to press Congress for additional relief.
