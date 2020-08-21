Here’s wishing every success for the in-person instruction being launched at Idaho’s public institutions of higher learning.
But what if those hopes are dashed? Should the students who were promised they could return to campus be left holding the proverbial bag?
Young people want to be physically back on campus — after the COVID-19-imposed closure sent most of them home to finish up the semester online five months ago.
Campus administrators want them back. Having a robust student body in classrooms, residential centers and dining halls is vital to a bottom line that has been hammered by state budget cuts, an ill-timed tuition freeze, canceled athletics, falling enrollments and budget deficits.
As University of Idaho President Scott Green so aptly put it earlier this month, the difference between on-campus and distance learning is about $33 million for his institution.
At Lewis-Clark State College, there’s optimism about the comparatively low COVID-19 caseloads in north central Idaho.
While it is by no means close to a system of ramped up, ongoing testing and contact tracing, UI’s efforts to test incoming students is an innovative step toward containing an outbreak.
The context is far from promising, however.
A month ago, Washington State University announced its Pullman campus will remain closed to undergraduates, who will take their courses remotely.
Monday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill threw in the towel after just a week of in-person learning when coronavirus cases surged.
Tuesday, Notre Dame University pivoted to distance learning for two weeks.
Michigan State University switched to remote learning and asked students to stay home.
Green acknowledged the fate of his school is bound up in how well his students follow an honor code of wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and maintaining hygiene— qualities not typically associated with young people away from home for the first time: “To be clear, if we fail, we will close the campus and students will be sent home.”
If that happens, students who have been living on campus will once again receive a pro-rated refund on the unspent portion of their housing, food vouchers and parking fees. UI students already have received a discount for the coming semester because the campus will pivot to distance learning after the Thanksgiving break.
What about those large tuition checks?
There is no statewide policy on tuition refunds; the State Board of Education leaves that to individual schools.
Any UI student who waits to withdraw until after the Sept. 4 deadline will forfeit his tuition dollars.
At LCSC, the deadline for a full tuition refund is Sept. 4. Leave school between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11, and the student can collect half of his tuition. After that, the money stays put.
Under normal circumstances, that may seem only fair. After all, the costs of hiring faculty and staff remain fixed.
But these are far from ordinary times. For any number of reasons, some students may opt out of a distance-learning model, deferring their educations until the pandemic has passed.
How many incoming freshmen had their fill of the Zoom learning during the last semester of high school?
How many college students put a premium on the social benefits of attending a residential campus?
And if they must return home anyway, how many cash-strapped young people may decide it’s better for them to take a job and save up for the day when they can return to campus?
In all likelihood, not many. The prize is the degree. The destination matters more than the journey.
But why not extend the deadline for refunds into late September? By then, it will be clear whether Idaho’s schools were able to keep their doors open.
Or at least offer a partial refund anytime before mid-semester.
Such a good faith gesture would go a long way toward assuring students opening the campuses was more about them than their wallets. To any young person caught in a crisis not of his making, something so unexpected would be long remembered. — M.T.