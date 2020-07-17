Idaho Transportation crews are expected to begin removing rocks at the base of a massive slide on U.S. Highway 95 six miles south of Riggins on Monday, ITD officials announced Friday.
The highway has been been closed to north-south traffic since July 3 when the slope at milepost 188 failed and rocks and boulders crashed onto the road. Workers have attempted to build a temporary bypass around the base of the slide but because of continued rockfall that has not been possible.
Currently traffic is being diverted onto the Old Pollock Road that parallels the highway on the other side of the Little Salmon River. That route is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
ITD officials could give no estimate Friday when the main highway would be passable.