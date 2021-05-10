Pullman Regional Hospital will welcome its first residents in the Washington State University Family Medicine Residency Program in summer 2022.
It is a three-year residency training program, according to a WSU news release officially announcing the program’s accreditation. PRH will start by hosting three residents per year.
During Friday’s WSU Board of Regents meeting Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine Dean John Tomkowiak said the program will be just the second of its kind based in a critical access hospital.
Critical access hospitals have 25 or fewer acute care beds and serve rural communities with essential health care services, WSU stated in its announcement.
Residency, also known as graduate medical education, is the three- to seven-year phase of medical education following graduation from medical school that prepares physicians for independent practice in a medical specialty.
Tomkowiak stated in Monday’s news release that the program will increase the likelihood that the medical students will stay in Pullman to practice medicine.
The hospital is planning to construct a residency primary care clinic where residents will train with physicians.
Dr. Stephen Hall, a family medicine physician for more than 30 years, will serve as the program director leading operations, recruitment and education for the residency program.