Johanna Kalb has been named the next dean of the University of Idaho College of Law. She will begin in May.
Kalb replaces Jerrold “Jerry” Long, who has served as term dean for three years. Long will return to his faculty position with the college.
“Professor Kalb’s background and expertise will benefit the college of law as we continue to grow our two locations, Moscow and Boise, and train the high-quality professionals the university is known for,” said Torrey Lawrence, UI provost and executive vice president.
Kalb serves as the associate dean of administration and special initiatives at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a master’s degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a Juris Doctorate from Yale.
“The College of Law has a long and proud history of training the legal leadership of Idaho,” Kalb said. “I look forward to working with the Vandal community at this exciting time to chart our future path.”