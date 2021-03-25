High Schools
SPOKANE — Led by Nicole Jones, Pullman took the top four places in the girls’ portion of a cross country meet against Shadle Park at Franklin Park on Wednesday.
Jones was timed in 20 minutes, 27.81 seconds for 3 miles in the Greyhounds’ final meet of the season.
“The girls looked really strong and ran with a lot of confidence today,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said. “We were again missing a couple of our top varsity athletes but we were so impressed by the way our guys’ team competed against a very strong and undefeated Shadle Park team.”
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 15
Top PHS placers — 1. Nicole Jones, 20:27.81. 2. Poppy Edge, 20:57.64. 3. Elly Kunkel, 21:52.99. 4. Madeline Jones, 21:55.90. 6, Abigail Wacker, 22:58.46. 7, Audrey Cousins, 23:38.84. 8, Anna Fitzgerald, 23:30.22.
BOYS
Team scores — Shadle Park 21, Pullman 34.
Top PHS placers — 4. Liam Fitzgerald, 17:54.49. 5. Brendan Doumit, 18:32.75. 7. Jose Najera, 18:53.50. 8, Nigel Mumford, 19:24.07.
BASEBALLMoscow Legion hiresB coach
The Moscow American Legion baseball program this week named Scott Linja as its B League coach.
Linja, an engineer from Clarkston, is a University of Idaho graduate who helped revive the school’s club baseball team. He played baseball from 2006-09 at Burbank (Wash.) High School and was a JV assistant for a short stint there.
The B League Blue Devils, the younger of two teams chartered by American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6 in Moscow, is composed of players aged 13 to 16 and is expected to play more than 30 games this summer. Last year’s B Blue Devils went 16-11.
Tryouts for both teams are scheduled for April 18.