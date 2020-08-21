Kay Charles Kalbfleisch passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 1830 hours, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Kay was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Lewiston, to Vernon and Lolita Kalbfleisch. When Kay was a child, the family moved to Orofino, where he graduated from Orofino High School in 1951. Kay was an excellent athlete, participating in football, basketball, baseball and track and field. After graduation, Kay attended the University of Idaho for one semester before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps on Feb. 20, 1952. When asked why he chose to join the Marine Corps over the other military branches, he stated, “Because I liked the uniform.” He served during the Korean War and was released from active duty in 1955.
In May 1955, he married Frances Grove of Kamiah. They had three children together, Cynthia, Greg and Kevin. Kay continued his education at Lewis-Clark Normal School and then graduated from the University of Idaho in 1959, with a degree in elementary education.
His first teaching job was at Sacajawea Junior High in 1959. Even though he enjoyed teaching, he still had a desire to be part of the Marine Corps and serve his country. In 1960, he joined the Marine Corps Reserves and went into active duty in 1967. In 1968, he was the commander of a fire base in Vietnam, where he earned the Bronze Star medal of combat for meritorious service. He returned to Lewiston in 1970 and taught at Jenifer Junior High. In 1973, he again went into active duty in the Marine Corps. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in 1979, having earned the rank of major. He returned to teaching in Lewiston until his retirement in 1992.
He continued to be dedicated to the U.S. Marine Corps, the Lewiston community and to the education of children throughout his life. After retirement, he was actively involved in the National Education Association, Marine Corps Reserve Association, Fleet Reserve Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, the Marine Corps League, Grace Lutheran Church and the North Idaho Senior Games. For years, he spent many volunteer hours at elementary schools, assisting students with individual reading, participating in school Veterans Day activities and even playing Santa Claus at Christmas. He helped organize many veterans’ functions in Lewiston, including bringing the traveling Vietnam Memorial to Lewiston. He never said no if asked to participate in a community event such as collecting Toys for Tots, food for the veterans home food drive, providing military honors at funerals, setting up Pearl Harbor Day ceremonies and putting on his dress blues to give presentations at the cemetery on Veterans Day. He was proud to wear his dress blues in public throughout his life.
He was a proud supporter of LCSC athletics and attended countless baseball and basketball games. He also had a passion for running. He participated in nearly every Bloomsday event in Spokane until he was in his 80s and could no longer make it up Doomsday Hill. Many people in Lewiston will remember seeing him on the levee paths running every day. He could also be easily identified driving around Lewiston by his license plate, “Maj K,” which was often parked at Arby’s where he loved to have lunch nearly every day.
In 1971, he lost his true love, Frances, in an airplane crash over California. He stood strong and met the challenge of being a single parent for his three children. He was a kind and generous father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was proud of his family and never missed his grandchildren’s sporting events or school functions, even if it meant long road trips. Nothing brought him more joy than his children and grandchildren. He was a strong and steady patriarch. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community.
He is survived by his three children, Cynthia (Wayne) Hochhalter, of Sequim, Wash., Gregory (Marcy Spilker) Kalbfleisch, of Lewiston, and Kevin (Tina) Kalbfleisch, of Lewiston. Also surviving him are his five cherished grandchildren, Heidi (Eric) Wilponen, Daniel (Beatriz) Hochhalter, Cami (Mike) Madrid, Wesli (Tyler) Houston and Matt Kalbfleisch; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Lolita Kalbfleisch; and Frances Grove Kalbfleisch.
The family held a private graveside service Aug. 6 at Lewiston Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In support of Kay’s lifelong dedication to education, memorial donations may be sent to Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education (L.I.F.E.).