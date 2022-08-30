Keeping Watch

A bald eagle keeps watch high above photographer Mike Gutgsell, who snapped this image in June at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill in rural Latah County. Gutgsell uploaded the image to “Share your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

A bald eagle keeps watch high above photographer Mike Gutgsell, who snapped this image in June at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill in Rural Latah County. Gutgsell uploaded the image to “Share your Snaps,” and online community photo album at inland360.com.

Recommended for you