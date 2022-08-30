Keeping Watch

A bald eagle keeps watch high above photographer Mike Gutgsell, who snapped this image in June at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill in Rural Latah County. Gutgsell uploaded the image to “Share your Snaps,” and online community photo album at inland360.com.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Christ Church deacon pleads guilty to child porn charge
- The path where passion, career meet
- TV show highlights UI students
- Police busy investigating separate incidents
- Wildcats let it ‘Rip’ against Bears
- Colfax church aims to meet child care needs
- Friday night lights are back in the area
- Grant would link Moscow, Grangeville
- Public Records
- One COVID-19 death reported in Whitman County