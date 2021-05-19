All Latah County facilities will return to pre-COVID-19 accessibility today after the Latah County Commissioners on Wednesday terminated a March 2020 order that restricted public access to county facilities.
The facilities that are fully accessible include the Latah County Courthouse, Latah County Annex, McConnell Mansion, Latah County Fairgrounds and the office of the Latah County Historical Society.
The commissioners recommend those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear a face covering and maintain 6-foot social distancing when visiting county facilities, according to the commissioners’ order Wednesday.
Restrictions and limitations on access to court facilities will continue to be determined by order of the Idaho Supreme Court, the order said. Individual county offices and departments may adopt reasonable policies regarding access and conduct of people on their premises in consultation with the commissioners and/or prosecuting attorney’s office.