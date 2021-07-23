Latah County Republicans will have its second annual Freedom Fest Rally from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
Several Idaho officials and Republican candidates will be at the event, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor.
The event is focused on Republican candidates running for office in Idaho. Other Republican candidates who will speak are Ed Humphreys, Cody Usabel and Jeff Cotton. They are all running for governor.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, also will speak.
During the day, there will be speeches and debates, various children’s activities, prizes, live music and vendors and booths. The Latah GOP will sell a hotdog dinner for $5.
Admission is free. Visit freedomfestrally.com for more information.