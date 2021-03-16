The Latah County Library District invites candidates to stand for election to one of two open trustee positions.
Terms are for six years. A qualified trustee candidate must be a resident of Latah County and registered to vote in Idaho. A total of five officials serve on the board of trustees.
The board sets policy; approves and oversees the library’s budget; hires, supervises, evaluates and works as a team with the library director; and makes sure Latah County communities are well represented and informed about their library and public libraries in general.
The board meets once a month at one of the seven libraries. Meetings are usually held on the fourth Tuesday of each month. A trustee spends four to eight hours per month on board-related activities. Trustees serve without salary.
Candidate nomination materials can be found at the Latah County Courthouse clerk’s office or on the library district’s website. Notarized candidate nomination petitions will be accepted at any district library until 5 p.m. Friday. If there are two or more candidates for each of the open trustee positions, the election will be held May 18.