The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an 82-year-old man last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Jackson Street in Genesee, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Edward J. McKenzie was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and black pants. His family believes he may be experiencing memory issues, the Facebook post said.
He is known to drive a blue/silver 2005 Honda CRV with a Gonzaga sticker in the back window. The license plate is an Idaho plate, 1LE7499. His direction of travel is unknown but he is known to travel between Moscow and Lewiston.
If you have information regarding McKenzie’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office dispatch center at (208) 882-2216, option 4.