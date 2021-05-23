The Latah County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to call 911 immediately if they spot a middle-aged, white man with brown hair and a beard last seen on foot near the cell towers on Paradise Ridge.
The man has eluded law enforcement several times today and shouldn't be approached by anyone in the public, according to the Latah County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatshirt, and black and white pajama bottoms, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office doesn't know if the man, who hasn't been named, is armed and isn't releasing what he is wanted for because of an ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff's office.