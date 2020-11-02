The Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles office is available by appointment only until further notice.
The new appointment-only process was launched today due to continued issues with the rollout of the Idaho Transportation Department’s new GEM Vehicle System.
Glitches in the system are causing increased transaction times and long waits at DMV offices across the state. The appointment model will remain in effect until issues with the system have been resolved. This move should alleviate people standing outside for long periods of time waiting for entry into the building, according to a press release from the Latah County Assessor's office this morning.
The public is urged to use online services and mail in registration renewals in order to keep the volume of people at the office to a minimum. Only those necessary to be present for their transaction may enter the office and masks are required.
Residents should call (208) 883‐7211 to schedule an appointment. Additionally, the Idaho Transportation Department has extended expiring vehicle registrations and drivers licenses through January 2021.