Moscow starting pitcher Hayden Thompson struck out 10 and allowed just one earned run over five innings while Mac Hagenbaugh’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning provided the eventual game-winner as the Moscow Blue Devils beat Burley, 4-2, in the opening round of Idaho’s 2021 American Legion Class A state tournament today at Harris Field in Lewiston.
The Blue Devils (22-9) will play Tuesday against the winner of the Marsh Valley-Owyhee contest scheduled for later today. The eight-team double-elimination tournament, hosted by the Lewis Clark Cubs, continues through Friday with the crowning of the state champ and Idaho representative to the Northwest regional tournament in Alaska next month.
Monday’s tourney opener was knotted at 2-2 in the fifth inning following a ringing RBI double to the wall by Moscow's Ryan Delusa and intentional walk to Thompson. Hagenbaugh followed with a two-strike line drive to center field to plate Delusa. Preston Boyer followed with a sacrifice fly to score Thompson and provide an insurance run the Blue Devils would never need.
Relief pitchers Dylan Andrews and Delusa mopped up on the mound for Moscow, retiring six of the final seven Burley (25-13-1) batters they faced to nail down the victory.
In addition to outdueling Burley ace Slayden Watterson (5 2/3 innings, 12 strikeouts) for the pitching victory, Thompson opened the scoring in the first inning for Moscow with an RBI double to score Chad Redinger, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the game.
The Moscow pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts, and recorded just one out by ground ball the entire game, an inning-ending double-play ball to Redinger at shortstop in the sixth.
Burley 001 100 0 — 2 6 2
Moscow 100 030 X —4 4 2
Slayder Watterson, Bronson Brookins (6) and Clay Douglas. Hayden Thompson, Dylan Andrews (6), Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson. W — Thompson. L — Watterson.
Burley hits: Payton Beck, Brookins, Jace Robinson, Douglas, Dom Lemos (2B), Dom Rivera.
Moscow hits: Chad Redinger, Delusa (2B), Thompson (2B), Hagenbaugh.