A good time to beinvolved in government
So I am busy reading a thesis by Toby Rogers named “The Political Economy of Autism.” Apparently our ability to effectively deal with toxicants as a post Bayh-Dole Act capitalist society is such that our health is greatly harmed.
So I am happy to see that HB 1276, which is working to reduce our exposure to mercury, is now in process in our state legislature. Many authors see mercury as a major contributor to autism. I do hope that our Pulllman City Council works hard to accomplish the “Pullman South Bypass Road Development” project. Cars, more so, diesel trucks, and much more so, LPG-powered buses, emit mercury so the more that all of these bypass where we live the better.
During a recent Kiwanis meeting I was alarmed to see that insecticide sales in our city generate great amounts. I have often noted while walking in Pullman that herbicides are used to the point of complete defoliation, a use which is both off-label and likely harmful especially to the preborn.
There is considerable research associating insecticide and glyphosate exposure to autism with biological probability. I hope that our health department is working hard to prevent off-label and improperly mixed uses of these toxicants.
I believe that autism is the “tip of the iceberg.” As I do my due diligence to prepare to vote on the school bond and levies I was amazed to see how many of our school staff have positions that are related to special education. The most recent figure that I remember regarding our Pullman schools was 16 percent in the special education programs. I understand that some schools are running at 25 percent.
I believe that this is a very good time to get involved in the government processes.
Tod Merley
Pullman