Don’t waste Rotary’s concrete pad at county fairgrounds

Historically, the Latah County Fairgrounds manager proposed a new Exhibit Hall on the Fairgrounds. A bond levy was voted down around the year 2000. The Ice Rink organization was encouraged to place the anticipated facility on the fairgrounds so the Fair Board could utilize the building as an Exhibit Hall during the Latah County Fair.

Rotary took the project on as a community service project and raised the funds to complete the structure with volunteers and many donations of labor and equipment from local contractors. This was all done without any taxpayers money.

Tags

Recommended for you