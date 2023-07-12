Don’t waste Rotary’s concrete pad at county fairgrounds
Historically, the Latah County Fairgrounds manager proposed a new Exhibit Hall on the Fairgrounds. A bond levy was voted down around the year 2000. The Ice Rink organization was encouraged to place the anticipated facility on the fairgrounds so the Fair Board could utilize the building as an Exhibit Hall during the Latah County Fair.
Rotary took the project on as a community service project and raised the funds to complete the structure with volunteers and many donations of labor and equipment from local contractors. This was all done without any taxpayers money.
Bill and Donna Parks made a wonderful gift to the community to allow the ice rink to move into their renovated warehouse. The former ice rink building has been removed from the fairgrounds. What remains is a reinforced continuous pour concrete slab, which is made to support heavy loads and last many years. Its design was to have many uses and is one of a kind in northern Idaho (current appraisal value of $350,000).
A frame structure could easily be built over the slab and provide extra exhibit space at the fair, but more importantly, be rented out over the course of the year as an event venue. Its smooth finish works for rollerblades, indoor soccer, dancing, reunions, weddings, conventions and even band concerts. This would bring profit to the fair and the community. To actually remove the slab would be of great cost and a sad waste of materials and potential.