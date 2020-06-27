It was a racist killing
Sandra Weeks’ letter (Daily News, June 20 & 21) missed the point on the role of racism in the police killing of Rayshard Brooks. Her letter was also wrong because it suggested it is reasonable for police to kill people resisting arrest. Indeed, it seemed Ms. Weeks would say almost anything to avoid talking about racism.
Some reticence is understandable because racism can be an uncomfortable topic. Racism can also be difficult to define, so it is very helpful to now have the Supreme Court’s June 15 definition of sex discrimination. To paraphrase the Court: It is sex discrimination when a male employee is fired because he married a man, while a female employee would not be fired when she marries a man, because the employees only differ in their sex. We can use this same logic when examining police actions.
I think Rayshard Brooks would be alive today if he had been white because the police officers would have done everything in their power to avoid shooting an inebriated white man on his way to his daughter’s birthday. Using the Supreme Court’s logic, that makes Rayshard Brooks’ death a racist killing. Furthermore, I doubt Ms. Weeks’ letter would contain the same arguments if her father, husband, son or friend had been shot by the police under similar circumstances, but that’s more an issue of basic humanity.
Racism is a pervasive problem. This means we need to examine ourselves as well as our institutions, and that process begins with naming the problem: racism.
Having lived in white South Africa during apartheid I make no claim to any virtue here. However, my South African experience does mean that I recognize Ms. Week’s arguments, because I’ve heard them all before.
Simon Smith
Pullman