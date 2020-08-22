Speak up, senator
So Sen. Jim Risch, where do you stand on wrecking the Postal Service?
It’s an effort that President Donald Trump has clearly stated is intended to subvert the November elections.
Are you willing to sacrifice or mess up a service that is older than our democracy?
Folks go to their mailboxes looking for that prescription, for that check, for that letter from a loved one or for that bill. The Postal Service has nothing to do with politics.
If you say it loses money, hey, maybe we should hold the military, the Senate and Homeland Security to the same standard. But we all know what this is about — subverting democracy during this pandemic for the benefit of the president and your party.
Hope you are having a nice vacation during these critical and trying times for our nation. And I hope you have time for some self-reflection on what it means to be a patriot, a citizen and an elected senator.
Stand up for something right, Jim.
Roger Hayes
Moscow
You should count
The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 3. If you don’t fill out the census, you don’t count. Based on census counts, our federal taxes return to our communities to help with roads, schools, hospitals and much more. If you don’t count, you will be reducing the amount of needed funds coming to your community.
Also, our voting districts are determined by the census count. If you choose not to be counted, not only will your community miss out on literally millions of dollars during the next 10 years, but your voting district could be enlarged, including more people from surrounding areas to equal the number of people in the other districts in the state. That means your vote will be diluted and thus will count less.
It is estimated that only 6 out of 10 households in the nation have responded to the census. The goal is to reach 100 percent, so please do your part before the deadline.
Take 10 minutes of your day and go to 2020Census.gov or call (844) 330-2020 to fill out your census. You, and every member of your family, matter. And you count, but only if you fill out your census.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow