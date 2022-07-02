My decision,and I stand by it
There is no law protecting a woman’s decision whether to seek an abortion. For 50 years, we women have depended on a decision made by the Supreme Court. We believed it was settled law, but it wasn’t. What the court giveth can be taken away. Justice Thomas has said it is just the beginning and other rights will be gone, given time, with his six-justice majority.
If all those years ago we had passed the Equal Rights Amendment, things might look different. Some states that ratified the ERA and then incorporated it into their state laws, now use it to protect women and privacy.
What we need is a legal tool that gives women bodily autonomy. I’m no lawyer, and I haven’t asked any, but it looks plain to me. I have the deepest respect for motherhood, and I’m a mother and grandmother, yet I chose to have an abortion. To imagine now, so many years later, that I might have committed a crime, along with all the heartache of the experience, is inconceivable. It was my decision. I stand by it. I’m grateful to Planned Parenthood and I’ll step up and give them money to help protect my sisters who are also now, and in the future, making the hard decision to end a pregnancy. I was not then, and they are not now, criminals.
It is no one’s business but the pregnant person’s because it is her body and the result of the pregnancy will be her responsibility. One-hundred years ago women had to fight to get the vote. Now we must stand up and demand the right to make our own choices.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Logical fallacies
Lacking a degree in science or logic, much less in theology, it may be presumptuous of me to question Doug Wilson’s June 30 column which took aim at Steve McGehee’s column of June 17. Wilson first found it necessary to point out that the minds of children everywhere are “bent” to some extent by their families and local culture, as if McGehee and the rest of us didn’t know that.
Although I am unfamiliar with the taxonomy of fallacies in logic, it seems to me that Wilson fell prey himself to “affirming the consequent” when the idea of children’s impressionable minds made him think of a Moscow public school, and the idea of Nazi Youth made him think of Greta Thunberg.
Wilson’s paragraph regarding the connection between belief in evolution and Hitlerism was too unfathomable to comment on, since I haven’t read the Weikart book he recommended. I must now do so, though, since I want to follow the Christ Church method of first reading the book before opposing it (as they proudly do, apparently, with Darwin’s writings.)
Sandy Hathaway
Moscow